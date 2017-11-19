Bikers ride out in memory of murdered Sheffield church organist

Bikers in their dozens descended on a food bank this afternoon to make donations in memory of the murdered Sheffield church organist who helped to set it up.

Alan Greaves launched the Saint Saviour’s Community Project with his wife Maureen just three weeks before he was brutally beaten to death aged 68 on Christmas Eve five years ago.

Today more than 50 bikers rode in convoy from The Travellers pub in Chapeltown to the project on Mortomley Lane, High Green, where they delivered non-perishable goods, such as tinned foods, to help families who need it the most.

This was the sixth year more than 10 bikers groups, including the Yorkshire Trikers, Virago Star Owner’s Club and the Independent Bikers of Sheffield, have joined forces to donate to the cause.

Event organiser Bob Ingham, aged 47, of Wakefield, said: "One of our members knew Alan and it is about helping to keep his memory alive.

"The motorcycle club community always tries to help out charitable causes and this is a vital one, especially in these economic times when people often really do need help."

There was added poignancy today as bikers also gathered to remember their friend who died in a road traffic collision on Upper Sheffield Road, Worsbrough in Barnsley, on Wednesday.

Police have not yet formally named him but bikers identified the man as 49-year-old Clive Burdett.

Mr Ingham added: "He used to come with us to the food bank so it is very sad. We held a one minute's silence in his memory."

Alan, a grandfather-of-two, was beaten to death as he walked to St Saviour’s to play the organ at the midnight service.

His attackers, Jonathan Bowling, then aged 22, of Carwood Way, Pitsmoor, was jailed for life after admitting murder, while Ashley Foster, then also aged 22, of Wesley Road, High Green, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for nine years.

Since Alan's death, Maureen and an army of volunteers have worked tirelessly to make the St Saviour’s Community Project a success.