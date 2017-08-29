Biker suffers 'life-changing' injuries after crashing into tree in Sheffield

Police have appealed for witnesses to a motorbike crash in which the rider suffered 'life-changing' injuries.
The accident happened in Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield, at about 2.25pm on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said a green Kawasaki Ninja bike was travelling towards Hillsborough when it 'failed to negotiate' a left hand bend in the road.
The rider, a 39-year-old man, collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road. He was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital.
"Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened, or who saw the bike prior to the collision," said a spokesman.
Call 101 quoting incident 642 of August 27.
