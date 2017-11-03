Biker seriously injured in Sheffield crash

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a serious accident in Sheffield this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Bochum Parkway at 11.20am.

The air ambulance has taken the rider to hospital and Bochum Parkway remains closed westbound between Norton and Meadowhead.

The road is closed from its junction with Norton Avenue and Jordanthorpe Parkway while the accident investigation continues.

Witnesses should call 101 and quote incident number 358 of 3 November.