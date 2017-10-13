Biker jailed over death of driver after road rage row in Chesterfield

A motorcyclist has been jailed for eight years over the death of a motorist he was involved in a road rage incident with after a crash.

Colin Bailey, aged 30, of Clay Cross, was involved in a collision with a car in Grassmoor, Chesterfield, in April.

Following the crash an altercation took place between Bailey and the other driver - 74-year-old Stuart Bowdler - and the OAP collapsed and later died.

Bailey was found guilty of manslaughter yesterday along with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply after trial at Derby Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Gemma Booth, who led the investigation for Derbyshire Police, said: “The incident in April which resulted in the death of Mr Bowdler was tragic and unnecessary.

“The jury have reached a decision and Bailey has now been sentenced for his actions.

“Our thoughts go out to Mr Bowdler’s family and I would like to thank the public for providing us with information that helped with the investigation.”