Biker dies in hospital from his injuries after crashing into tree in Sheffield

A man who crashed his motorbike into a tree in Sheffield two weeks ago has died.

The accident happened on Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield, at about 2.25pm on Sunday, August 27.

Police said that the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a left hand bend and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road.

The 39-year-old rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died yesterday as a result of his injuries.

The man was riding a green Kawasaki Ninja motorbike and was heading towards Hillsborough at the time.

A spokesperson said: "Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened, or who saw the bike prior to the collision."

Call 101 quoting incident 642 of August 27.