Biker community urged to help police in war against theft of motorcycles and scooters

Sheffield's biker community is being urged to help the police in the war against the theft of motorcyles and scooters in the city.

Over recent months over 135 bikes and scooters have been stolen in South Yorkshire, with Sheffield particularly affected.

Officers in South Yorkshire Police's auto unit are now urging residents and the biker community to pass on information and report suspicious activity.

A spokesman said: "Motorbikes and scooters are stolen on a daily basis throughout Sheffield, there is no real pattern or order to when or where the offences are committed.

"We are appealing to people to report an suspicious activity they see around motorbikes.

"Several bike are taken from the city centre, but this is an issue across the city.

"If you see anyone hanging around motorbikes, looking at the locks, acting suspiciously then please report it on 101.

"If you think someone is in the process of stealing a bike please call 999.

"If you know of anyone who is involved in the stealing and handling of stolen motorbikes please report it."

Information can be passed on to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."