Big-hearted Sheffield schoolgirl Amber rewarded for sponsored read events for charity

A big-hearted schoolgirl who reads to an ill relative daily and raises money for charity through sponsored literary events has been named the area’s ‘reading hero’.

Amber Ward, aged eight, has spent the last year or so hosting sponsored reads for charity, along with reading stories to her poorly auntie and little brother Zayn every day after school.

Now her talents have been rewarded as she was named the area’s ‘reading hero’ as part of the Young Readers Programme, which is run by the National Literacy Trust and supported by Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

She was put forward for the award by her mum Bev, of Parson Cross, who said: “I’m so proud that Amber has been recognised as Meadowhall’s ‘reading hero’.

“She’s over the moon, as am I. Being awarded by Meadowhall has really boosted her love of reading even further and she can’t wait to get stuck into some new books.”

The competition is now in its fifth year and encourages children under the age of 11 across the UK to read for fun in their spare time.

Meadowhall director Darren Pearce presented Amber with £200 worth of National Book Tokens, half of which is for her and the other half is for Watercliffe Meadow Primary School, where she is a pupil.

Darren said: “We were very impressed with Amber’s enthusiasm to inspire others to read in and outside the classroom – she’s a very worthy winner. Getting young people like Amber excited about reading is a vital way to boost literacy levels and life-long skills in South Yorkshire, and it’s something we’re very passionate about.”