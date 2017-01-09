BIG FREEZE: Arctic blast set to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Sheffield

Freezing air direct from the Arctic is set to descend over most of the UK this week bringing with it the threat of snow.

After an unsettled and mild start to the week temperatures will start to plummet on Thursday with biting northerly winds making it feel bitterly cold.

The cold snap is set to last through the weekend and into the early part of next week.

Daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing and the wind chill factor will make it feel sub-zero.

Met Office forecasters have warned that the Arctic blast is likely to bring snow showers to many parts of the country.

Forecasters have added that at this stage they are uncertain exactly where snow will fall and how much there will be.