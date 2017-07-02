Big crowds party on for 20th anniversary of Sharrow Festival

A long-running Sheffield festival celebrated its 20th anniversary in fine style this weekend.

It was 'wall to wall' people for the landmark running of the Sharrow Vale Festival in Mount Pleasant Park, which featured music, food stalls and activities.

A third music venue, the Tropical Island Stage, was added this year, with punters enjoying the added range of sounds on the opposite side of Sitwell Road.

Mark Cohen, who is the stalls co-ordinator on the organising committee, said the stage was a hit.

"It had a really nice vibe," he said.

That vibe, he said, extended to the whole festival.

"It went really well," he said.

"There were a few technical issues with the power, but we overcame those.

"It ran smoothly enough that I got to spend a bit of time with the family, which was nice."

Mr Cohen estimated that between 4,000 and 5,000 people were on hand to enjoy the volunteer-run event.

"There was a bunch of us picking up litter until it got dark, and that's indicative of how many people were there," the Louth Road, Greystones resident said.

There were 75 stalls selling everything from books to clothes.

Asian and African foods filled punters' stomachs, along with pizzas, burgers and sweeter options like cakes and strawberries and creams.

People enjoyed the after party at the Cremorne pub on London Road.

Mr Cohen, 56, said organisers would now relax before the first meeting in November to being preparations for next year's event.

He predicted the third stage would be kept.

"I thought that worked well," Mr Cohen said.