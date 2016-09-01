Big boulder rolls back into Heeley in Sheffield

A music and arts festival is back in Heeley People’s Park for the fifth year running this Sunday.

The Big Boulder Music and Arts Festival is organised by the Heeley Development Trust, featuring stalls, exhibitions and demonstrations.

Musical acts on the main stage will include Black Cat White Cat, Paul Littlewood, Don Barrell Gents, Vera Van Heeringen, Julian Jones and the Angel Brothers, while the new acoustic session tent will encourage audience participation. Street food such as freshly baked pizza, mezze and Indian cuisine will be served, and the bar is supported by two pubs - the Ale House in Woodseats and the Beer Engine on Cemetery Road.

Children’s entertainers Captain Jackdaw and the Rum Bucket will be on hand to keep youngsters amused.

Entrance to the festival, taking place from noon to 6pm, is free. Proceeds will go towards the park’s upkeep.

Last year the park was renamed, having formerly been called Heeley Millennium Park.

A subscription society was set up for residents to make contributions.