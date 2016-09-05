Beyond Limits celebrates the ‘Queen of the Curve’

The late visionary, Iraqi-born British architect Zaha Hadid, is celebrated at this year’s Beyond Limits monumental contemporary sculpture exhibition at Chatsworth House, with the installation of Lilas, her sculpturally striking pavilion with its white calligraphic arcs rising to 5.5 metres.

Taking inspiration from natural forms such as flower petals and leaves, Lilas has been positioned at one end of the South Lawn with the house as the backdrop. Dubbed ‘Queen of the Curve,’ Hadid originally designed Lilas as a temporary commission for the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. More than 19 monumental sculptures have been curated for Beyond Limits and Lilas is the most architecturally ambitious installation to be presented at Chatsworth to date.