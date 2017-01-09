Ben Needham's family issue new appeal for information

The family of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield has issued another appeal for information.

A new photograph of Ben, who was 21 months old when he vanished on the Greek island of Kos in 1991, has been posted on Facebook.

The words 'You may think you can hide in the dark forever. No one can hide from their conscience' accompany the photograph along with a reminder that a £10,000 reward is available for information to crack the case.

Ben, from Sheffield, was playing outside a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating when he vanished.

His family always believed he had been abducted but last year South Yorkshire Police took a search team to Kos and carried out excavation work around the spot where Ben was last seen.

They also searched an area where land was dumped by a digger clearing a building plot on the day Ben vanished.

No human remains were found but detectives believe that Ben was killed by the digger.

A post on the official Find Ben Needham page on Facebook, reads: "It's a new year and we will continue fighting for Ben.

"Do you know something about the day Ben disappeared? Have you heard anything? Rumours? Facts?

"Somebody out there knows something.

"The case is open for leads forthcoming, please do the right thing."

