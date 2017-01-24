Beauty & The Beast

Will evil triumph, or can love find a way to win before it’s too late?

Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company is presenting a pantomime version of this classic French fairytale this week, packed with songs, dances and lots of silliness.

Opening tomorrow at The Montgomery, and running until Saturday, this show has all your favourite panto heroes and villains to cheer and boo, sprinkled with a dotty dose of daftness from Dame Dolly Donut. A sure-fire evening of entertainment for the whole family. Tickets are £14, and “12 for concessions.