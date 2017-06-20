And the winner of Meadowhall’s Beard of the Year competition is...Simeon Redfern!

Simeon was nominated by partner Clare Simpson for his bushy efforts, which he’s been working on since Christmas 2016.

He was one of hundreds of entries submitted to the competition, held in honour of Father’s Day, and Simeon had to beat off stiff competition and get through a series of judging processes before being chosen by the competition’s honorary judge - actor, director and beardy guy himself, Brian Blessed.

Brian said: “The competition was certainly fierce for this year’s title. Choosing Simeon was a really, really tough choice – you could say it was a close shave!”

Simeon received prizes from Barber Barber, a personalised photograph of Brian and the title Meadowhall’s Beard of the Year 2017.