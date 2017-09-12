BBC star Dan Walker calls on celebrity sporting pals to raise money for Children’s Hospital

Have your say

Matt Fitzpatrick was the star of the show as sporting aces descended on Hallamshire Golf Club to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital.

The Sheffield golfer was back at his home course less than 48 hours on from winning the European Masters in Switzerland.

Former footballer Jermaine Jenas, ex-Champion Jockey AP McCoy, golfer Matt Fitzpatrick and BBC presenter Dan Walker at Hallamshire Golf Club

Matt was one of the sporting celebrities captaining teams of four for the Walker Cup, organised by BBC Breakfast and Football Focus presenter Dan Walker, who is based in the city.

And he showed no hesitation in getting the clubs out again despite his exertions over the weekend.

“It’s a great cause,” he said. “They do a brilliant job and I know everyone thoroughly enjoys the day.

“It’s an important charity for kids all over the country, who come to the hospital.”

Some of the sporting celebrities who took part in the Walker Cup

Matt was joined on the course by younger brother Alex, who recently became Yorkshire Amateur champion.

Tuesday’s event was the fourth annual edition of the event which had previously raised £132,000 for the Children’s Hospital.

Former England international footballer Jermaine Jenas, 20-time Champion Jockey AP McCoy, ex-Sheffield United striker Dean Saunders and former Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland were among those taking part.

Organiser Dan was delighted with the size of this year’s event and says he plans to grow it further.

Matt Fitzpatrick chats with Dan Walker

He said: “I’ve been a patron of the charity for quite some time and I wanted to do something that I could easily be involved in myself.

“It’s a lot of work getting people here but it is worth it.

“We have raised astronomical figures for a golf day. It was £62,000 last year which is incredible.

“People in Sheffield love the charity.

Matt Fitzpatrick tees off

“Auto Windscreens have sponsored the event. Their managing director has a friend whose daughter was a patient at the Children’s Hospital.

“That is why we raise so much money – because people really know it’s a really important cause.

“We sell the teams out in ten minutes. That’s how much people want to be a part of it.”