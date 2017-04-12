Barnsley to improve safety of maternity services

Barnsley Hospital’s maternity unit has received important funding, which will support the amibition of making NHS maternity services amongst the safest in the world.

It is hoped the funding will help to reduce the number of stillbirths, neonatal deaths, maternal deaths and brain injuries that occur during or soon after birth by 20 per cent, by 2020, and by 50 per cent by 2030.

The Trust is one of the 136 NHS trusts nationwide to be granted the funding – after successfully applying in October 2016. It will consequently now implement packages of multi-disciplinary training, focusing on the key patient safety improvement areas of maternity team leadership, multi-professional team working and communication, human factors training, foetal growth and monitoring, plus midwifery, obstetric and cardiotocography skills and drills.

Consultant midwife Sarah Stables said: “It’s rare for us to have such resources for funding and that means we will be able to focus our efforts across a variety of training for our midwives.

“Practice facilitator midwife, Gillian Dunning, and I worked hard in the application process and thankfully the strength of that bid has paid off.

“It is of significant benefit to the department and means we can deliver more specific training to midwives for care in labour and when dealing with emergency situations. It will also enable us to develop a midwifery led ultrasound clinic which will ultimately help to reduce waiting times for scans.”

Health Education England’s Maternity Safety Training Fund programme has distributed over £8m across all NHS trusts with maternity services in England. Barnsley is part of the North region which was awarded a proportional allocation of £2.56m.