Barnsley robber jailed for 'violent and unprovoked' attack

A Barnsley robber has been jailed over a 'violent and unprovoked' attack on a man which left his victim with life changing injuries.

Richard Dawson, aged 29, of Pye Avenue, Mapplewell, was sentenced to four years for an attack on a 32-year-old man who was driving along Bark House Lane in Cawthorne in the early hours of Monday, April 24.

Dawson stopped his victim, demanded his wallet and stole his car keys while attacking him while he was still in the vehicle.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

Detective Constable Paul Woodruff, who investigated the robbery, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked robbery against an innocent man and our enquiries have shown that this incident appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

“The victim continues to require medical treatment today for his injuries, which included cuts, bruising and a fractured eye socket - over five months later. It is fair to say that Dawson’s nasty and vicious attack has changed this poor man’s life.

"I wish the victim the best in their recovery and hope that he is reassured by the sentence handed down to Dawson, knowing he is behind bars and can cause no further harm.”