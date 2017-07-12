Barnsley ram raider faces time behind bars

A ram raider who smashed his way into two shops one mile apart is facing jail.

Shane William Greenwood, aged 30, of no fixed abode, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage when he used a car to ram his way into two shops.

The first raid was in Church Street, Darton and the second in Spark Lane, Mapplewell, where Greenwood stole alcohol after deliberately reversing the car into the front of the shop to gain entry.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, committed in February, during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this week.

Detective Constable Paul Woodruff said: “Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to both shops, when a vehicle was used to ram the shop fronts.”

"Through CCTV work, Greenwood was identified as a suspect and was quickly arrested. Once he was in custody, his clothing was seized, which further linked him to the breaks and enabled us to charge him with the offences."

“Through CCTV work, Greenwood was identified as a suspect and was quickly arrested. Once he was in custody, his clothing was seized, which further linked him to the breaks and enabled us to charge him with the offences.”

Greenwood has been remanded into custody and will be sentenced next month.