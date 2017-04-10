Barnsley police chief sets out his priorities

The man in charge of policing in Barnsley has set out his priorities for the town - with protecting vulnerable people at the top of his list.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, who was appointed as Barnsley's District Commander 12 weeks ago, is also keen on tackling anti-social behaviour.

“It’s an exciting time for me to be returning to Barnsley, with a new Chief Constable and a clear vision for the force. It is an opportunity to build on the good work already being done and our strong relationship with a number of important partners, particularly Barnsley Council," said Chief Supt Green.

“My priorities are to reduce anti-social behaviour and to ensure that there is a reduction in crimes that impact on people’s lives and on the quality of their lives.

“We will also of course be focusing on tackling domestic abuse and protecting the most vulnerable people in Barnsley, working alongside partners to provide them with the help and support they need.”

He said he wants officers to be more visible in the town, with a number of new neighbourhood teams planned.

“It is of course a challenging time for the force and for South Yorkshire generally, in terms of financial constraints, and as such we have seen a decrease in the resources we have had previously," said Chief Supt Green.

“However through collaborating and building on resources with our partner agencies, our vision is to have a more visible presence across Barnsley so that we can better engage and listen to what people living in Barnsley want us to see and act on.

“Police alone cannot tackle the problems faced by members of the public and I feel lucky to come to work somewhere where we have such a good relationship with Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council which enables us to problem solve and help those most vulnerable. I look forward to building on that relationship and continue moving forward.

“We accept that over the last few years there has been a decrease in our visible presence in the town centre and around the interchange, but in partnership with the council we have already re-established a uniformed police team made up of one sergeant and four PCs who support the existing PCSOs and Barnsley Council staff.