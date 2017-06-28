Barnsley house boarded up in crackdown on anti-social behaviour

A house in Barnsley has been boarded up for three months in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The property in Athersley Crescent is not allowed to be entered by anyone other than police or council officials after Barnsley magistrates issued a closure notice at court.

Inspector Julie Mitchell, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This house in particular was identified as a cause of concern for residents living within the area and was frequently visited by the police.

“As such, officers and staff from the Safer Neighbourhood Service worked together to address residents’ concerns and applied for a closure notice which was subsequently granted.

“One of the key aims of the Safer Neighbourhood Service is to make sure that the communities who are most in need within Barnsley have access to the relevant support. This house was clearly causing issues for local residents and we’re pleased that the order has been granted.

“As a result, the area will now be a much nicer place to live and we will continue to address any anti-social behaviour issues across the district, using civil powers such as closure notices, where necessary.”

Councillor Jenny Platts, of Barnsley Council, said: “We’ve taken firm action to address persistent reports of anti-social behaviour, noise and criminal behaviour at this address.

“We hope that the closure order will prevent groups of people gathering at the location and improve the quality of the life of our residents. We’re committed to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour and will do what is necessary to make our communities safe.”