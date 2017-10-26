Barnsley drug dealer hid heroin and crack cocaine in Kinder Eggs

A Barnsley drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught carrying heroin and crack cocaine in Kinder Eggs.

Curtis Stephen Bolton, aged 20, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars after police officers stopped a car he was travelling in and found Class A drugs hidden inside a number of Kinder Eggs.

Bolton, formerly of Worsbrough Common, admitted possession of drugs with intent to supply during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was also jailed for one year, to run alongside his four-and-a-half year sentence, for harassment.

David Luke Osbourne, 21, of Dillington Road, also Worsbrough Common, admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was handed a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Osbourne was also sentenced to a four-month curfew.

The court heard how Bolton and Osbourne were caught with the drugs in November 2016 as they travelled around Barnsley in a car.

Detective Constable David Baker said: “After their arrest, Bolton and Osbourne each attempted to blame one another for the drugs but through some thorough investigative work and analysis of their phones, we were able to put before them significant evidence that resulted in their guilty pleas.

“I am pleased that Bolton is now behind bars and that Osbourne has also been sentenced for his crime.

“We will not tolerate individuals trying to deal Class A drugs on our streets and will take firm action to apprehend those involved in drug-related crime and bring them before the courts.”