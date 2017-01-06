Barnsley Council could invest millions to help regeneration

Barnsley Council could invest millions over the next three years to help district town centres grow and thrive.

The move comes as part of a new programme which, if agreed by Cabinet, could see the council investing £5 million into community-led projects to encourage the regeneration of Barnsley’s towns and local centres.

Projects could include transport and car parking improvements, shopfront schemes, signage and incentives for businesses.

Councillor Roy Miller said: “We recognise that our principal towns and local centres play a significant role in the future of Barnsley and are just as important to people who live locally. That’s why we’ve put forward a £5 million programme to help them thrive.

“The council will work with local businesses, residents and community organisations to turn their ideas into fantastic projects. They will be instrumental in helping to shape what their future should look like. That’s what makes this programme exciting - the potential for new and creative ideas to secure a sustainable future for our local high streets.”

Coun Jenny Platts said: “This is an exciting and imaginative approach which will help to deliver the improvements that residents want to see. We’re committed to making sure this programme works directly with communities to deliver the best possible outcomes. The programme will encourage investment which will continue to reap the benefits for the people and businesses in district towns for years to come.”

If approved by the council's cabinet, the programme will start in April and run for three years.

