Barnsley College app design challenge

Second year graphic design students from Barnsley College have competed against one another in the college’s App Design Challlenge, hosted by Bolser - an award-winning digital marketing agency.

For the challenge, each group was given an object - such as a dictionary or a fridge - and their task was to take these objects and turn them into an appealing and stimulating digital product, providing an opportunity for students to create something creative and engaging.

The students started by discussing existing apps, the brief, their objects and generating ideas.

Student Liam Cordon said: “Working with Adam from Bolser was very interesting, as we received an insight from someone in the industry. This gave us valuable experience and knowledge in a vital area of modern design, application design.”

Graphic design teacher Jade Jenkinson said: “Working with Bolser on the ‘make a boring topic fun’ app design brief provided our students with the opportunity to improve their presentation skills and an understanding of how to approach a professional brief.”