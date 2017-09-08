Bard of Barnsley raising funds and profile of Sheffield volunteer library

Ian McMillan, the Bard of Barnsley, will travel all the way to Sheffield on Friday November 10 to perform in Stannington’s Lomas Hall.

The performance is being presented in conjunction with volunteer managers at Stannington Library to raise funds for and raise the profile of one of Sheffield’s volunteer libraries. The event will futher secure the library’s position at the heart of the local community.

Yorkshire poet, broadcaster and comedian Ian McMillan, working with partner-in-rhyme accordionist Luke Carver Goss, will present a show called Words, Music, Glee & Delight that has been described as ‘a hilarious night of words, music and improv’.

Tickets to the event have gone on sale at £12.50 each with no booking fee, and are available online through eventbrite.co.uk which accepts all major credit and debit cards. Tickets may also be bought by personal callers in Stannington Library - cash sales only in the library.

Stannington Library’s event organiser Phil Warhurst said, “Ian McMillan is a very special entertainer who understands Yorkshire folk better than all but a select few in his profession. We are all looking forward to a great night in the Lomas Hall, and we fully expect to welcome people from much further afield than Stannington’s immediate environs.

“Initially we had wanted him to be part of the Stannington Story Festival at the end of September, but dates weren’t convenient. However we have worked with his management and are now happy to be able to present the show in the way we are doing as an extra treat within the festival, the bulk of which happens on Saturday 30th September in Stannington Park.”

Full details of both events may be found on the ‘What’s On’ pages of Stannington Library’s website at stanningtonlibrary.com. Telephone enquiries can be made on 0114 234 8732 during library opening hours.