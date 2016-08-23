BANK HOLIDAY WHAT'S ON: Three South Yorkshire family events to enjoy (weather permitting!)

Jousting to jam are among awaiting bank holiday Monday ... and an annual chance to go ape!

Monday 10.30am to 5pm will witness for second day Grand Medieval Joust at Bolsover Castle featuring, for the first time. female jouster.

My Guy: Gorilla photo opp for all the family

Castle staff are gearing up to host their most exciting event of the season with horsewoman extraordinaire Alix van Zijl set to take reins against three men. The final English Heritage property to stage female joust this summer, grounds will echo to the roar of horses’ hooves and clash of shattering lances for ultimate medieval contest as combatants, dressed in full armour and each armed with 3.3m long lance, charge toward one another at combined closing speeds of 25mph.

Inspired young challengers can hone their skills in Children’s Battle while other activities include displays of medieval falconry and archery, foot combat, knights' tales and lessons in art of sword combat. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in sights, sounds and smells of daily medieval life amid music, minstrels and games galore.

Events manager Debbie Houldsworth said: “The castle is a stunning backdrop to an event full of breath-taking displays of skill, entertainment and capers aplenty and this jam-packed family day out promises an unrivalled way to experience the fun and thrills of medieval amusements"

Now in its 15th year, Sheffield Fayre takes place on Monday in Norfolk Heritage Park.

Organisers are still calling for people from across the city and beyond to showcase their finest produce in the horticultural show, presented by Sheffield City Council in partnership with Friends of Norfolk Heritage Park and The University of Sheffield Fairground Archive.

Coun Mary Lea, city council cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: “I know so many people in The Outdoor City grow vegetables, arrange flowers or are keen bakers, brewers or jam-makers. So why not show off your wares and be in with a chance of winning a prize at Sheffield Fayre?

Entries are accepted up until 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday August 24) for classes including photography, flower arranging, honey, cakes, bread, pot plants, bonsai, vegetables, wine and crafts. Junior classes include needlecraft, art, photography, baking and miniature garden creation. Winners will be announced at 5pm on Monday with horticultural show closing at 5.30pm.

As well as fairground scale model tent and archives exhibition, there will be fun dog show, birds of prey displays, vintage cars, TV costume characters, craft stalls, children’s rides, food and drink outlets and bar. Other live attractions are expected to include Sheffield Kite Flyers, RSPCA dog show, wood craft demonstrations, music and dancing.

Coun Lea added: “There really is something for all the family and, of course, Sheffield Fayre is once again taking place in the beautiful Norfolk Heritage Park, which is a great place to spend a bank holiday with fantastic views over the city centre.”

Monkey business is on the agenda on Monday at Gorilla Guy charity event in Sheffield's Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife & Falconry Centre.

The North Anston site Wilderness Walk-through, which opened last year, will from 1 to 1.45pm and 2 to 2.45pm stage minimum £1 charity photo opportunities with performer in "Hollywood standard" animatronics costume for chosen charity Jane Goodall Trust to fund infant and adult chimpanzees' baby formula and bananas.

Visitors can also meet other primates at 11:30am and 2:30pm in Lemur Heights with other animal encounters available throughout the day from 10am to 5.30pm as part of Amazing Animals Summer Holidays Superheroes event.