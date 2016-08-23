BANK HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: Five South Yorkshire family events to enjoy (weather permitting!)

Brass band to classic cars, jousting to jam, are among awaiting bank holiday family attractions ... as well as an annual chance to go ape!

Home for Saturday's 2 to 5pm Froggatt Show is Hope Valley hamlet once owned by Duke of Rutland.

Joust like a woman: Alix van Zijl

The riverside fete is expected to host acclaimed Hathersage Brass Band while other attractions are set to include traditional Punch & Judy show, tea tent and refreshments. Children's fancy dress competition, pony and rider judging as well as produce auction of preserves and flowers are similar staples.

"If you want to step back in time to the traditional English fete of 50 years ago, you could do no better than to attend the Froggatt Show," said a spokesman. "Or why not enter your own crafts, flowers, fruit and veg. or perhaps even your home brewed wine or beer, for chance to win awards such as Chequers Inn Trophy, Eddie Welch Memorial Shield or Ives Prize."

Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm at Market Hill, Bawtry, sees Respect Drivers Classic and Supercars Pageant with expected 100-plus historic vehicles offering dream rides for charity.

Over 1,000 last year visited a showcase whose growing reputation sees owners from around the UK attend. Benefiting will be Respect Carers Awards, presented three times a year to paid and unpaid regional carers across the region. Launched six years ago, the accolades honour dozens of public-nominated nurses, hospice staff, ambulance crew, family members and carers within the community. Such motor sport fund-raisers are passion of Respect co-owner and vintage car collector Gordon Tulley.

Judges from as far afield as London are expected to attend this year's "even bigger and more exciting" event with entertainment into the evening after day-time seated bars, cafes and regular parades with public and drivers dressed in period costume.

Sunday and Monday 10.30am to 5pm will witness Grand Medieval Joust at Bolsover Castle featuring, for the first time. female jouster.

Castle staff are gearing up to host their most exciting event of the season with horsewoman extraordinaire Alix van Zijl set to take reins against three men. The final English Heritage property to stage female joust this summer, grounds will echo to the roar of horses’ hooves and clash of shattering lances for ultimate medieval contest as combatants, dressed in full armour and each armed with 3.3m long lance, charge toward one another at combined closing speeds of 25mph.

Inspired young challengers can hone their skills in Children’s Battle while other activities include displays of medieval falconry and archery, foot combat, knights' tales and lessons in art of sword combat. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in sights, sounds and smells of daily medieval life amid music, minstrels and games galore.

Events manager Debbie Houldsworth said: “The castle is a stunning backdrop to an event full of breath-taking displays of skill, entertainment and capers aplenty and this jam-packed family day out promises an unrivalled way to experience the fun and thrills of medieval amusements"

Now in its 15th year, Sheffield Fayre takes place on Monday in Norfolk Heritage Park.

Organisers are still calling for people from across the city and beyond to showcase their finest produce in the horticultural show, presented by Sheffield City Council in partnership with Friends of Norfolk Heritage Park and The University of Sheffield Fairground Archive.

Coun Mary Lea, city council cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: “I know so many people in The Outdoor City grow vegetables, arrange flowers or are keen bakers, brewers or jam-makers. So why not show off your wares and be in with a chance of winning a prize at Sheffield Fayre?

Entries are accepted up until 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday August 24) for classes including photography, flower arranging, honey, cakes, bread, pot plants, bonsai, vegetables, wine and crafts. Junior classes include needlecraft, art, photography, baking and miniature garden creation. Winners will be announced at 5pm on Monday with horticultural show closing at 5.30pm.

As well as fairground scale model tent and archives exhibition, there will be fun dog show, birds of prey displays, vintage cars, TV costume characters, craft stalls, children’s rides, food and drink outlets and bar. Other live attractions are expected to include Sheffield Kite Flyers, RSPCA dog show, wood craft demonstrations, music and dancing.

Coun Lea added: “There really is something for all the family and, of course, Sheffield Fayre is once again taking place in the beautiful Norfolk Heritage Park, which is a great place to spend a bank holiday with fantastic views over the city centre.”

Monkey business is on the agenda on Monday at Gorilla Guy charity event in Sheffield's Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife & Falconry Centre.

The North Anston site Wilderness Walk-through, which opened last year, will from 1 to 1.45pm and 2 to 2.45pm stage minimum £1 charity photo opportunities with performer in "Hollywood standard" animatronics costume for chosen charity Jane Goodall Trust to fund infant and adult chimpanzees' baby formula and bananas.

Visitors can also meet other primates at 11:30am and 2:30pm in Lemur Heights with other animal encounters available throughout the day from 10am to 5.30pm as part of Amazing Animals Summer Holidays Superheroes event.