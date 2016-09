A Sheffield man whose car landed on its roof in a field had taken drugs beforehand, a court heard.

The 26-year-old crashed into a field along Tankersley Lane, Hoyland, Barnsley, in April.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and driving whilst over the prescribed drug drive limit.

The motorist pleaded guilty to the offences at Barnsley Magistrates' Court and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £160.