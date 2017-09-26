Bakewell Show cancelled next summer

Organisers of the Bakewell Show have cancelled next year's event to plan a new-look show for 2019.

This year's event in August was blighted by bad weather, and organisers concerned about declining visitor numbers said a year off will allow them to 're-assess' the show and come up with a plan to draw the crowds back.

The 2019 show will coincide with the 200th anniversary of the Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society, which organises the annual Bakewell Show.

Ian Else, joint show director, said: “Bakewell Show visitor numbers have been falling - a nationwide trend amongst country shows - which suggests that we need a rethink.

“We want to ensure that the show meets peoples needs. A year off in 2018 will not only give the ground time to recover from use in hostile weather conditions, but will also give us time to reconsider the show’s content and focus on our aim of promoting agriculture and horticulture in Derbyshire.

“One of our strengths over the last 200 years has been our ability to change and we now have the perfect opportunity to look to the future and ensure that we are robust enough to face the challenges of the next century.”

Organisers of the show are looking for volunteers who have ideas or are interested in being involved in 2019 event.

To find out more call 01629 812736 or send an email to info@bakewellshow.org