Bakery chain Greggs to open drive-thru stores

It's the news sausage roll fans must surely have been waiting for.

Bakery chain Greggs has announced it is to open more drive-thru outlets after a successful trial.

The Newcastle-based company's chief executive, Roger Whiteside, has confirmed the news after the outlet in Salford, near Manchester, proved hugely popular with customers.

Staff are now in the early stages of scouting other locations for drive-thrus across the country, and the full range of products will be offered in each outlet.

Mr Whiteside said that transactions had been greater in the pilot drive-thru because customers tended to be collecting a large order for colleagues, friends or family.

He confirmed that peak sales times were during the rush hours, and the drive-thru has also been open until 9pm.

There are currently 1,806 Greggs branches across the UK, and with the company already committed to hitting the 2,000 mark, Mr Whiteside hinted that drive-thrus may be opened to meet the target.