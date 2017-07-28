Bail refused for two Sheffield men accused of murdering Aseel Al-Essaie

Two men accused of murdering 23-year-old Aseel Al Essaie outside his Sheffield home were refused bail during a short hearing this afternoon.

Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of St Phillip's Road, Upperthorpe appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, via video link, charged with Mr Al Essaie's murder.

The scene in Upperthorpe following Mr Al-Essaie's murder

Both men were refused bail during the short hearing, and were remanded into custody until their next appearance before the court which is scheduled for next month.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot at around 1.35pm on Saturday, February 18 outside his home in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe.

Emergency services were called but Mr Al-Essaie died in hospital shortly after, as a result of the gunshot wound.

Patricia Sharpe, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool have also been charged in connection with Mr Al Essaie’s death.

Both were charged with perverting the course of justice last month, and were subsequently remanded into custody until their next court appearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: “I’d like to thank Aseel’s family for their patience and support while we have continued to conduct enquiries into their son’s death, and to members of the public who have come forward with information.

He added: “We’d still like to hear from anyone who has any information about Mr Al-Essaie’s death, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time.

“If you have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting incident number 571 of February 18, 2017.

“If you want to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”