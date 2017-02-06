Bags of cannabis found in abandoned car in Rotherham

Bags of cannabis were found in an abandoned car in Rotherham after the driver ran off when he spotted police officers approaching.

The man was seen behind the wheel of a black Ford Focus in Swinton, Rotherham, on Saturday.

When officers approached the man, who they said was 'acting suspiciously', he ran off.

Cannabis bush bagged up and 'ready to sell' was found in the car, along with drug paraphernalia.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "During routine patrols around Swinton Precinct on Saturday night, officers and PCSOs spotted a male acting suspiciously in a vehicle.

"On approaching the vehicle, the driver decided he didn't want to speak to police officers and ran from the area leaving his vehicle behind.

"The vehicle smelt of cannabis and on searching it we soon found out why the driver didn't want to hang around and speak with us. He had left behind an amount of drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cannabis bush, which was bagged up ready to sell.

"The drugs are on their way to an incinerator to be destroyed."

