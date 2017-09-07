Backing for live broadcast after new-look Sheffield Council meeting

Sheffield's Lord Mayor has backed proposals to broadcast council meetings live.

Coun Anne Murphy was speaking after the start of a trial designed to make city democracy more accessible and engaging to residents.

Sheffield council chamber.

Yesterday's full council meeting was cut to three hours and held at 5pm rather than 2pm.

Parties were also given strict limits on the number of motions they could bring forward in order to speed matters up.

A cross-party working group is looking at other ideas including live broadcasting, which Coun Murphy said she would support.

"There should be a live broadcast so the public can see and watch what motions are put forward," she said.

Sally Goldsmith.

The changes have not been without opposition. Green Party councillors tried to block the limit on motions at the start of yesterday's meeting. They also opposed a time extension at the end of the meeting that was eventually approved in order to let Ukip put a motion forward about Labour's Brexit position.

And one member of the public said she was 'upset and shaky' after she was stopped from asking a question about trees.

Sally Goldsmith spoke towards the end of the allotted hour for public questions and petitions and was warned by Coun Murphy to keep things brief.

The Lord Mayor said she was sorry Ms Goldsmith 'took it in the way she did' but added: "She was given the opportunity several times to get to the question rather than launch into a statement.

"If we allow it for one then we have to allow it for others."

Coun Murphy said she thought the new-look meeting had generally gone 'quite well'.

But Ms Goldsmith was disappointed with her treatment. During the meeting she told the chamber she would resign from the Labour Party as a result.

Today she said it had been important to give context to her question, adding: "Many people I’ve spoken to, including my own councillor, have been appalled at the way I was treated.

"I don’t understand it. It’s eight or nine years sine I’ve been in the council chamber and I expected more of our elected representatives."

Ms Goldsmith was promised a written response by cabinet member for the environment Bryan Lodge.