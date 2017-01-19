Awareness day for dyspraxia

The Dyspraxia Foundation is hosting a day of awareness and understanding at Doncaster Rovers FC’s Keepmoat Stadium this March.

The event, which will provide the opportunity for people to find out more about dyspraxia, will include a series of talks and workshops about the disorder - which affects gross and fine motor coordination, organisation, perception, language and thought.

Talks include practical strategies from trustee Gill Dixon, ‘Dyspraxia Through the Ages’ and ‘Self Esteem,’ and Barbara Hunter ‘Something Old, Something New,’ which will offer strategies and resources for use at home and school.

Visit www.dyspraxiafoundation.org.uk to find out more about dyspraxia, and the event on March 3.