Award-winning Sheffield barbershop choir hoping to hit the right note with new members

Sheffield’s largest barbershop choir is hoping an appeal for new members will be music to the ears of local singers.

Hallmark of Harmony – who are seven-time British champions – are looking for men to join their 60-strong group.

They are starting a six-week course of free taster lessons for people who want to give the group a try, with the Learn to Sing course whcih started on Tuesday.

Chris Bromley, a member of the group, said the age range of the choir went from just 15 to people in their 80s, with most members aged between 35 and 55.

He said the group is filled with people from all walks of life, including police officers, doctors and company directors.

Chris said he has been a member of the group for 14 months and has enjoyed every second.

Hallmark of Harmony Barbershop Chorus at the World Student Games, Sheffield - July 1991

“I got involved because I don’t mind singing and I got to a point where my daughter had gone off to university, my parents weren’t around and it filled a bit of a gap.

“Somebody said ‘come along’ and it has changed my life.

“The camaraderie is absolutely amazing.”

The ‘Learn to Sing’ course is aimed at people who want to try singing for the first time and those coming back to it after a break.

Paul Lally and the Barbershop Chorus 'Hallmark of Harmony' rehearse for their concert to raise funds for Macmillan at Kingsfield Hall, Sheffield, S11 9AW, on March 13, 2016

There is no obligation to join the group at the end of the free course, where people will be taught a song and some basic moves and given a chance to perform with the choir at the end of the six weeks.

The course will run for the next five Tuesdays between 7.30pm and 10pm at The Jesus Centre on Broomspring Lane, Broomhall.

For more information, email enquiries@hallmarkofharmony.co.uk or call 07563 129413.