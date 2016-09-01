Autumn Fair is back, raising funds for Dam restoration

Friends of the Porter Valley are busy getting ready for their annual community Autumn Fair.

There will be stalls selling plants and cakes, music, a tombola, a dog agility fun show, games, metal-forging demonstrations and much more at the event, held on Saturday September 19 from 10.30am at Forge Dam.

A spokesman for the fair said: “It’s set to be a great day. The vintage organ will pumping out tunes to sound all down the valley, there will be tons of games, plus a bouncy castle, not forgetting the dog show - great fun for pooches!

“Our bakers of all ages will turn out cakes and other sweetmeats, and various growers will demonstrate what their gardens and allotments have produced from all the summer rain! Its always a fun event, with proceeds - as usual - going to the restoration of the Forge Dam.”

Visit www.fopv.org.uk