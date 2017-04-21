Autograph hunters flock to Sheffield to catch a glimpse of their snooker heroes

Snooker fans have been gathered outside The Crucible this week with hopes of catching a glimpse of the world's top players.

The World Snooker Championship has been held at Sheffield's Crucible since 1977 and draws fans from all over the country.

Jeanette and Michelle from the West Midlands were outside yesterday, hoping to meet snooker legend, Ronnie O'sullivan. Jeanette said: "I am a Ronnie fan, I only come for him."

She was able to get Ronnie's autograph but already has "loads" at home as she's been coming for over 20 years. She said: "It started with my step dad in the 80s. I only come for the first week but it's always really good."

Jeanette also managed to get autographs from Rory Mcleod, Peter Ebdon, Judd Trump and TV presenter, Matt Smith.

Sam from Scunthorpe is also a Ronnie O'sullivan fan. He said "It's the first time we've been and it's been alright." He's seen all of the players outside The Crucible but is still hoping to catch Ronnie again for an autograph.

Cyril Marr from Rotherham has been coming to the championship at The Crucible for 11 years, since retiring. He said: "I like watching snooker on television and during the snooker in Sheffield I come up everyday."

He said it "gets better" every year and he's managed to see most of the players.

Cyril's favourite player of all time is Willie Thorne after he was interviewed with him outside The Crucilble 8 years ago.

Sheffield local, Carol Nicholson has been coming to the snooker "ever since it's been here" and tries to make it down to The Crucible most days during the tournament.

Her son lives in York and is a snooker fan too. She often gets photos and autographs from the players for him as well.

She said: "You've got to come down at the right time. I waited half an hour yesterday for John Higgins. He was stood near the glass but I didn't think he looked like he was coming down any time soon. I went and got a photo of Steve Davis and Peter Ebdon, I had a coffee and came back and people were still waiting."

Carol managed to meet her favourite player, Mark Selby last year but was hoping to meet Judd Trump and John Higgins this time round. She said: "They've both lost now so they're probably going home."

Despite this Carol doesn't feel like she's missed out. She said: "I did well last year."

Carla from Bolton has come to watch the snooker with her dad. She said: "My dad comes to watch and I just accompany him."

Carla was stood outside the stage door today as she waited to get photos and autographs. She had already managed to get "quite a few" and she said: "Most people have stopped and been really lovely."