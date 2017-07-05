Attempted murder arrests after double stabbing in Sheffield

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the Wicker following reports that two men, aged 24 and 37, had suffered stab wounds during an altercation at 3.15am on Sunday, July 2.

The 24-year-old remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, while police have not commented on the condition of the other man.

Detectives have now arrested two men, aged 37 and 35, on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody this afternoon.

These latest arrests come after a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent were released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 180 of 2 July 2017.