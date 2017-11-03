Attempted murder arrest after South Yorkshire man 'fled scene of stabbing'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after fleeing the scene of a stabbing.
Police were called out to reports of a serious assault in Thurnscoe at 3.10pm earlier today.
The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with serious stab injuries.
A suspect, reportedly armed with a knife, fled the scene in a vehicle, leading to the deployment of armed officers to search for the individual.
A vehicle matching the description was stopped by armed officers close to junction 37 of the A1M.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.
"Enquiries are ongoing."