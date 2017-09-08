ATS Euromaster van driver pictured taking up FIVE parking spaces in Sheffield car park

ATS Euromaster have been forced to apologise after one of its van drivers was caught taking up FIVE bays in a Sheffield car park.
Rob McGeechan snapped the driver's inconsiderate parking at Heeley Retail Park in Sheffield just before midday on Sunday, September 3.
The frustrated motorist took to Twitter to complain about the driver's parking, stating that "parking spaces at a retail park on a Sunday are not at a premium."
ATS Euromaster were quick to apologise to Rob on Twitter and stated that they would pass it on to their Sheffield centre.
An ATS Euromaster spokesperson said: "“This is absolutely not standard practice for our technicians. We are handling the matter internally, so those involved will conduct themselves in a manner more in keeping with our high standards in future.”
Is this the worst bit of parking you've seen in Sheffield get in touch and let us know.
