Aspirational Day for academy pupils

Students from three Yorkshire academies attended an ‘Aspirations Day’ with national and local business leaders.

The event, which was staged at Sheffield Park Academy, was intended to showcase to students the exciting opportunities on offer when they leave school, with those attending taking part in a variety of activities and workshops, with representatives from the business sector.

The year 10 and 11 students attended the event from Sheffield Park, and it fellow United Learning academies, Sheffield Springs academy and Barnsley Academy. They spoke with representaties, both in higher education and the world of work, about engineering, legal, financial and health - among many others. These included staff from Airmaster UK, DLA Piper, Vulcan Trust, Workwise, AMRC, Irwin Mitchell, Sheffield Hallam and many more.

United Learning is a growing group of schools, which aims to provide excellent education to over 30,000 children across the UK. Uniquely spanning the public and private sectors, the 12 independent schools and over 30 academies work together for mutual benefit.

Sheffield Park Academy’s executive principal, Craig Dillon, said: “This is now the third year that we have run this event and thanks to the excellent attendance and feedback, we intend to make it an annual fixture.

“It’s certainly rewarding to see the students and colleagues from the business and higher education sectors really engaging and exploring the opportunities that are out there.”

South Yorkshire’s High Sheriff, Dr Julie MacDonald, also attended the event at Sheffield Park Academy’s Beaumont North Road site. He said: “I’ve met some amazing and inspirational teachers and students.”