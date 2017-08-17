Artist draws all 92 Football League grounds for new book - here's his Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday pictures

An artist has spent ten years and travelling 25,000 miles to draw the country's 92 football stadiums - and here's how he's captured the two Sheffield clubs on canvas.

Both Hillsborough and Bramall Lane feature in artist Jamie B. Edwards' Drawing The 92 project, which is now hoping to turn into a book via a crowdfunding project.

The bold colours of Bramall Lane feature in this drawing. (Photo: Drawing The 92).

Jamie has drawn all ninety two Premier League and Football League grounds in England and Wales in his inimitable bold colour style.

They have been collected together in a high quality hardback book which is to be published in the Autumn following a launch exhibition of the drawings at the National Football Museum in November.

Mark Chapman, presenter of Match of the Day 2, has written a foreword for the book after he bought several of Jamie’s prints at his market stall in Manchester.

In it he states: "The artwork in this book is beautiful but what makes it a glorious offering, is that when you arrive at the drawing of your own special ground, it will take you back to your own special place with your own special memories."

Hillsborough as it looks in the book. (Photo: Drawing The 92).

Supporters of the project have an exclusive opportunity to receive a signed copy of the coffee-table book prior to its release; as well as a open edition print (unframed or framed) of their favourite stadium delivered to their home.

The book will feature one club on each double page spread.

You can find out more about the project HERE