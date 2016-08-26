Art in the Gardens returns to Sheffield this weekends

Hundreds of artists, sculptors and craftsmen are preparing to exhibit their work when Art in the Gardens returns for its thirteenth year.

Visitors from across the UK flock to the event in Botanical Gardens, Ecclesall, to view and buy top-quality photography, ceramics, textiles, prints, leather, wood, glass, jewellery, stone and metalwork.

There is also a programme of entertainment and a market selling art, clothing, jewellery, gifts and refreshments.

There will also be craft demonstrations and an art activity village for children.

Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield Council said: “Every year, those behind the scenes pull out all the stops to ensure that Art in the Gardens continues to be such a key event in Yorkshire’s cultural calendar.

“It attracts talented and creative artists to the city, and this year is no exception. We have Bob Campbell – aka Stig – bringing his extraordinary sculptures made from reclaimed materials to the Bear Pit, sculptures by former farmer Edwin Peat on the lawns, and work on show from acclaimed artists including Helen Parsley, Brian Smith, Steve Elliott and Gareth Watling, among others.

“And of course the beautiful Botanical Gardens is an absolutely first-class attraction in itself. A stunning setting, filled with stalls, entertainment and so much to do, means that Art in the Gardens offers a great day out for people of all ages.”

Independent and local businesses will be providing a wide range of food and drink to suit all tastes and live performances include music and dance of all genres.

Art in the Gardens takes place between 10.30am and 5.30pm this Saturday and Sunday.

n Visit www.artinthegardens.com