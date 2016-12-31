Art exhibition will celebrate city trees

A group of local campaigners are planning an exhibition to celebrate the city’s trees, early in the new year.

‘In Celebration of Trees’ will run at Bank Street Arts over five days in January, featuring over 300 photographs of local trees submitted by members of the public.

The exhibition has been designed to tell the story of Save Nether Edge Trees’ two-year-long campaign to save a number of trees around the city from being felled.

Campaigner Anne Barr, the project manager for the exhibition, said: “This is a positive event and we’re excited to help the people of this city celebrate our beautiful street trees.

“This has been a city-wide campaign and, when we asked people to send us images of their favourite trees, the response was overwhelming. After all the controversy, and doom-and-gloom aspects of the campaign, we really wanted to do something to celebrate what inspired it all - the beautiful trees throughout Sheffield. Whatever does or doesn’t happen now, as a result of this campaign’s efforts, we want this positive exhibition to be our gift to the city.”

The exhibition, supported by the Woodland Trust, launches on January 7 and will be opened by Star cartoonist James Whitworth, who has also donated some of his original paintings to be auctioned off.

Anne added: “We’d love to see as many people as possible at this exhibition, which is why we purposely structured it to run over a weekend. The exhibition will feature every admission we received in some form or other, including some other forms of artwork. We’d also love to see children there.”