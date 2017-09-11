Arsonists wreak havoc across South Yorkshire

Arsonists in Doncaster torched a van in a field and a number of wheelie bins in a street last night.
The transit van was found burning off Rakes Lane, Old Edlington and the bins were set alight in Wroxham Way, Cusworth.
Last night a Ford Focus and a Vauxhall Corsa were also set on fire in Genn Lane, Ward Green, Barnsley.
Yesterday afternoon a motorbike was fired in Ouseburn Road, Darnall, Sheffield and in the early hours city firefighters also dealt with a Mercedes found engulfed in flames in Norborough Road, Tinsley and a Vauxhall Astra torched in Nether Shire Lane, Shiregreen.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
