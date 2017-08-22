Arsonists wanted over blazes across South Yorkshire

Two skips were found engulfed in flames in Sheffield after they were set alight in an arson attack.

The skips were torched in Wilkinson Street, Broomhall, at around 2am this morning.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Crews also dealt with a wheelie bin set alight in Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre in the early hours.

Last night a pile of rubbish was set alight on a football field in Erskine Road, Eastwood, Rotherham and another wheelie bin was set on fire in Water Royd Drive, Dodworth, Barnsley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.