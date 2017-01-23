Arsonists wanted over blazes across South Yorkshire

A bin store, hay bales and rubbish were set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire overnight.

The bins were torched on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield and the hay went up in flames on Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley.

A pile of rubbish was set alight on Church Street, Ecclesfield and a fire was set in the open on St John's Road, Edlington, Doncaster.

Over the weekend firefighters in Sheffield dealt with a vehicle set alight on Arbourthorne Road, Arbourthorne; a Vauxhall Corsa fired on Noehill Place, Manor; a car torched in a car park on Newhall Road, Attercliffe and a skip found burning on Eckington Road, Sothall.

Elsewhere in the county a Vauxhall Vectra was set alight on Ridings Avenue, Smithies, Barnsley and a shed was fired on Norman Crescent, New Rossington, Doncaster.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

