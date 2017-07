Arsonists torched a shed in the back garden of a home in Rotherham.

A crew from Rotherham Central Fire Station was called to Loy Close in Wingfield on Thursday at 9.20pm.

They spent about 30 minutes at the scene.

Arsonists also torched a Peugeot 106 vehicle on Carr Lane in Hooton Levitt just before 3am this morning.

A crew from Maltby Station spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.