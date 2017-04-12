Arsonists target Sheffield Ski Village again

Arsonists targeted the former Ski Village in Sheffield again - starting two fires on the same night.

Two areas of matting on the former ski slope at the Parkwood Springs site were torched at around 10pm on Monday.

Firefighters were called out to extinguish the flames.

The derelict site, which is now owned by Sheffield Council, has been targeted by arsonists and vandals for years.

The Alpine style ski village was destroyed in an arson attack in 2012.

At the end of last year council bosses asked investors and developers to put forward ideas for the site.

They have until Friday, April 21 to submit proposals.

The council wants to attract a developer to transform the site into a nationally-significant attraction which will cement Sheffield’s reputation as 'The Outdoor City' - the UK’s leading destination for people seeking outdoor adventure, city culture and rural escapes.