Arsonists set fire to debris and electrical equipment at an industrial estate in Sheffield last night.

Yobs set file to litter and a fridge freezer at the Holbrook Industrial Estate in Holbrook Avenue at about 8pm.

A crew from Birley Fire Station spent 30 minutes putting the blaze out.

Elsewhere, a skip went up in flames in Bland Street, Burngreave, at 4.30am this morning.

A fire service spokesperson said it was started accidentally and a crew from Elm Lane Fire Station put the blaze out.