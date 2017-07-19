Arsonists keep South Yorkshire fire crews busy

Arsonists kept fire crews across South Yorkshire busy last night with blazes started deliberately across the county.

In Rotherham, rubbish was set alight in a skate park in Biscay Way, Wath-upon-Dearne; a field of standing corn was torched in Flanderwell Lane, Sunnyside and a fence and tree went up in flames in an arson attack in Bole Hill, Treeton.

Some wood was set on fire in Ash Lane, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; rubbish was burnt in Summer Lane, Wombwell, Barnsley and a tree was set alight in Fowler Bridge Road, Bentley, Doncaster.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.